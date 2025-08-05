Kyren Williams Signs Three-Year Extension with Rams for $33 Million

Los Angeles, CA — Running back Kyren Williams has officially signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams worth $33 million, including $23 million in guaranteed money. The agreement was reached Tuesday morning as both sides finalized negotiations that have been ongoing throughout the offseason.

Williams was entering the final year of his rookie contract, but this new deal will keep him in Los Angeles through the end of the 2028 season. The 24-year-old has made a significant impact on the Rams’ offense since being selected as a fifth-round pick in 2022.

In the last two seasons, Williams has established himself as a key player, particularly during the 2024 campaign when he rushed for 1,299 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game, catching 34 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Despite missing five games in 2023, he averaged an impressive 95.3 rushing yards per game, leading the league and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Williams noted earlier this year that he was hopeful about remaining with the Rams, regardless of when the contract negotiations were finalized. Now, with a deal in place, the franchise expects him to retain his position as the lead running back, following a successful yet challenging two years as a starter.

Since taking over as the primary running back, Williams has shown resilience and production, accumulating 31 total touchdowns over the past two seasons. He aims to maintain this level of effectiveness moving forward, proving to be a valuable asset for the Rams. His contract marks the first multi-year extension for a running back in Los Angeles since Todd Gurley in 2018.

With the deal completed, Williams remains a strong option for fantasy football managers and will continue to build on his promising career in the coming years.