Kyrie Irving Plans to Finish Degree Amid NBA Recovery

Durham, North Carolina — NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving is considering returning to Duke University this fall to finish his degree while recovering from an ACL injury. Although he has not confirmed a specific date for his return, Irving mentioned during a Twitch stream with Kai Cenat that he would be back “pretty soon.”

Irving left Duke after his freshman season in 2011, promising his father Frederick he would complete his degree within five years. His plans to finish school were delayed due to his commitments to Team USA. He has expressed that this promise holds significant weight for him, especially since his mother passed away when he was young, leaving his father as his primary parent.

This fall, Irving aims to pursue a degree in political science but is also interested in psychology and economics. “Knowledge is power, y’all,” he stated, affirming his desire to finish his education. “Pretty soon I’ll be back in school, bro. I’m gonna go get my degree,” he added during the stream.

In addition to his studies, Irving emphasized the importance of being informed in discussions and contract negotiations, stating, “I want to be able to help others. I want to be able to give you sound advice that comes from, not just lived experience, but from education.”

Irving, a nine-time All-Star, was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft after a brief college career marked by injury. He is currently in the midst of recovering from his ACL injury and is not expected to return to the court until well into the upcoming NBA season, allowing him ample time to study in Durham.