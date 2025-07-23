Kyrie Irving Reveals Suspension Details from Brooklyn Nets Era

BROOKLYN, New York — Kyrie Irving spoke out recently about the suspension he faced during his time with the Brooklyn Nets due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The former NBA star made it clear that he felt he was exercising his personal choice.

Irving was suspended by the Nets because the organization barred unvaccinated players from participating in home games. Although Irving was cleared to play in away games, he found the situation untenable and asked the team for his release instead.

In a recent interview, Irving recounted his experience, stating, “Even the people I was in business with were pro-vaccine. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s fine, but leave me the f*ck out of this and let me go somewhere.’” He added, “I even told the Nets to release me. I said, ‘Yo, can you just please release me?’”

Despite being a key player for the Nets alongside stars like Kevin Durant and James Harden, Irving stood firm on his beliefs, which drew criticism from other NBA players like Raja Bell and Karl-Anthony Towns. The decision to keep Irving sidelined in home games was part of the Nets’ health and safety protocols.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks addressed the situation at the time, saying, “He has a choice to make and he made his choice. And my job here is to make what we deem is the best choices for the organization moving ahead.” Marks acknowledged that these decisions were difficult for both the organization and the players.

Irving’s suspension highlights the clash between personal beliefs and team policies, particularly in professional sports during the pandemic. Despite the adversity, Irving’s commitment to his principles remains evident.