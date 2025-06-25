Kyrie Irving Signs New Deal with Dallas Mavericks Following Surgery

Dallas, Texas — Kyrie Irving, a nine-time NBA All-Star, is set to sign a new three-year, $119 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Reports confirm that Irving is declining his player option worth $43 million for the upcoming season, thus securing a long-term commitment with the franchise.

Sources told ESPN that the new deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, marking a significant step for both Irving and the Mavericks. Last season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

Irving, who was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke, is currently recovering from surgery on his left knee, where he underwent a successful operation to repair a torn ACL. The Mavericks announced the surgery and stated that further updates on Irving’s rehabilitation would be provided as necessary.

Mavericks officials, along with Irving’s agent Shetellia Riley Irving, negotiated the contract that keeps him off the free-agent market. The long-term deal provides Irving with nearly $40 million in annual salary during his recovery.

Despite his injury, Irving’s impact on the Mavericks was evident last season, leading the team to the 2024 NBA Finals. However, Dallas faced challenges last year, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.

“We’re committed to Kyrie for the long haul,” said a Mavericks official. “His talent is undeniable, and we believe in his ability to return stronger than ever.”