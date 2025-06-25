Sports
Kyrie Irving Signs New Deal with Dallas Mavericks Following Surgery
Dallas, Texas — Kyrie Irving, a nine-time NBA All-Star, is set to sign a new three-year, $119 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Reports confirm that Irving is declining his player option worth $43 million for the upcoming season, thus securing a long-term commitment with the franchise.
Sources told ESPN that the new deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, marking a significant step for both Irving and the Mavericks. Last season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.
Irving, who was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke, is currently recovering from surgery on his left knee, where he underwent a successful operation to repair a torn ACL. The Mavericks announced the surgery and stated that further updates on Irving’s rehabilitation would be provided as necessary.
Mavericks officials, along with Irving’s agent Shetellia Riley Irving, negotiated the contract that keeps him off the free-agent market. The long-term deal provides Irving with nearly $40 million in annual salary during his recovery.
Despite his injury, Irving’s impact on the Mavericks was evident last season, leading the team to the 2024 NBA Finals. However, Dallas faced challenges last year, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
“We’re committed to Kyrie for the long haul,” said a Mavericks official. “His talent is undeniable, and we believe in his ability to return stronger than ever.”
Recent Posts
- Jacob Fearnley Survives Late Fall to Win at Eastbourne
- Marge Simpson’s Shocking Death Revealed in Season 36 Finale
- Darren Star’s ‘Younger’ Dominates U.S. Comedy Streaming Rankings in 2025
- Mariska Hargitay Explores Family History in ‘My Mom Jayne’
- Sakkari and Putintseva Clash After Wimbledon Tune-Up Match
- Arsenal Bids €11 Million for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard Amid Midfield Changes
- Jürgen Klopp Launches New Padel Project at Mallorca Championships
- Sonego Faces Humbert in Eastbourne Round of 16
- Iga Swiatek Achieves 300th Match Win at Bad Homburg Open
- Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico
- Liam McNeeley Mocked as Top NBA Draft Pick Ahead of 2025 Draft
- Regina General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Courtyard for Healing
- U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions
- Cammack’s Ectopic Pregnancy Highlights Abortion Law Confusion in Florida
- Nuno Borges Eliminated in First Round of Doubles at Eastbourne
- El Paso Under Flood Watch as Monsoon Season Begins
- Apple Faces Scrutiny Over AI Delays and iPhone Sales Drop
- Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Indian-Inspired Collection in Paris
- Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order
- Cyclists Honor Joseph Morrison Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns in Whitehorse