Entertainment
LaBelle Brings Laughter to Celebrity Family Feud Against Fantasia
Los Angeles, CA – Patti LaBelle and Fantasia are set to appear on the upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, airing Thursday, July 24. Viewers can expect plenty of laughs, as an exclusive sneak peek reveals a hilarious moment between LaBelle and her publicist, Aliyah Crawford.
During the show, host Steve Harvey asks LaBelle’s team to name an “affectionate term that starts with ‘baby.'” LaBelle hesitates for a moment before Crawford playfully interrupts, prompting LaBelle to snap back, “Oh shut up!” This exchange sends Fantasia and the audience into fits of laughter, with Harvey joining in on the fun.
LaBelle boldly responds to the question with, “baby mama,” which earns her team 10 points as the bell dings. This memorable moment is part of a special appearance for LaBelle, who recently celebrated her 81st birthday at a blockbuster show in New York City’s Barclays Center. During that performance, she encouraged fans not to fear aging, saying, “Don’t be scared. 81 is wonderful, OK? Happy birthday.”
Meanwhile, Fantasia is working on her new gospel album, inspired by a divine calling. In an April video, she shared, “God has been telling me to do a gospel album for years, and I’ve been running. I want to give my Father, who’s been so good to me, back what he deserves.”
Fans can catch LaBelle and Fantasia on Celebrity Family Feud airing Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In another segment, the Arquette family will compete against country singer Martina McBride. The episode will also be available for streaming on Friday, July 25.
