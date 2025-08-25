Labor Day Approaches Amid Federal Holiday Countdown

Washington, D.C. — As summer comes to a close, many are preparing to return to school or work. One question on everyone’s mind is: when is the next holiday?

The U.S. observes 11 federal holidays each year, impacting federal employees, schools, and many businesses. So far in 2025, the nation has celebrated six holidays, including New Year’s Day on January 1 and Independence Day on July 4.

With September just around the corner, five federal holidays remain in 2025. These holidays include Labor Day on September 1, Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples Day) on October 13, Veterans Day on November 11, Thanksgiving Day on November 27, and Christmas Day on December 25.

A federal holiday offers a paid day off for non-essential federal employees, and various other institutions often observe these days as well. According to Melanie Fish, head of public relations for Expedia Group brands, planning around these federal holidays can extend time off significantly.

By strategically combining federal holidays with personal time off, employees could enjoy up to 20 consecutive days off from Labor Day to Christmas. Fish provided tips for maximizing time off, encouraging careful planning for those looking to take advantage of this opportunity.

As the countdown to Labor Day begins, many are eager to plan their extended breaks for the remainder of the year.