News
Labor Day Celebrations and Challenges Highlighted Across the Nation
DALLAS (AP) — As Labor Day approaches, millions of Americans are preparing to celebrate the holiday that honors the contributions of workers. This year, the federal holiday lands on the first Monday of September, offering a long weekend that unofficially marks the end of summer.
The Transportation Security Administration estimates that over 17 million people are expected to travel by air from Thursday to Wednesday, with Friday anticipated to be the busiest travel day. According to AAA, popular destinations for this weekend include Seattle, New York City, and Orlando, Florida.
The origins of Labor Day can be traced back to the late 1800s, when activists pushed for a national holiday to recognize workers’ rights. The first official Labor Day celebration took place in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882, when around 10,000 workers participated in a parade organized by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor.
As workers shifted from artisan roles to factory jobs, their living conditions deteriorated. Todd Vachon, an assistant professor at Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, noted that while workers struggled, factory owners thrived. This disparity fueled the movement that led to Labor Day’s establishment. In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a congressional act to make Labor Day a federal holiday, following violent strikes linked to wage cuts by the Pullman Palace Car Company.
Once established, Labor Day became a time for barbecues and gatherings. Robert F. Moss, a food writer and culinary historian, emphasized that cooking out was a long-standing tradition. He explained that the communal aspect of gathering around a grill still resonates with many today.
Historically, labor rights have continued to evolve. The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 granted private sector employees the right to join unions, although not all states currently support collective bargaining for public workers. With recent years showing a resurgence in labor activism, Vachon noted a growing interest in workers’ rights.
As families gather for the holiday, many are also mindful of back-to-school shopping and wardrobe shifts. The old adage about not wearing white after Labor Day is thought to originate from the Gilded Age, when wealthy New Yorkers would store their white clothing before returning to dirtier city streets. Today, fashion experts suggest that more people are ignoring this outdated rule in favor of personal style.
With travel plans and celebrations underway, Labor Day remains a significant event for workers and families alike, reinforcing the ongoing dialogue around workers’ rights and the importance of community.
