Labor Day Closures and Hours Across Quebec

Montreal, Quebec — As Labor Day approaches on Monday, September 1, many businesses and services across Quebec will alter their operating hours or close entirely. This guide summarizes the expected changes to help residents plan accordingly.

Most large grocery stores, shopping centers, and retail shops will be closed on Labor Day. However, some local convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and small businesses will remain open to serve customers.

Nearly all branches of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) will close, except for SAQ Express locations and those in public markets. Conversely, all branches of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) will be closed for the day.

Restaurants and bars will operate as usual on Labor Day. However, provincial and federal service points such as Canada Post, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), Revenu Québec, Passport Canada, and Service Canada will be closed.

Essential services including police, fire safety, garbage collection, and water treatment will continue according to their standard schedules. Public transport systems will also function, primarily adhering to weekend schedules.

In Montreal, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is notifying users that bus schedules will change for Labor Day, and riders are advised to check schedules in advance. The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will run from 5:30 AM to 8:40 PM during regular hours, while Laval and Longueuil transportation services will follow Sunday timetables.

For users of exo transit services, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule, with train and adapted transport schedules available online. In Quebec City, RTC buses will also adhere to Sunday schedules, with certain routes suspended.

Most banks will be closed on Labor Day. For those looking to enjoy the long weekend, several cultural attractions will be open in Montreal, including the Biodome, Biosphere, Insectarium, Botanical Garden, and Planetarium. Library hours, community centers, swimming pools, and arenas in Montreal may vary, and visitors are urged to check ahead.

With a variety of business operations changing, planning ahead will help residents navigate Labor Day smoothly.