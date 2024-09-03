Labor Day Closures and Openings: What to Expect

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September, marking a significant holiday in the United States. This year, many popular retail locations and government offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Costco, known for its wholesale offerings, is among the major retailers that will close its doors on Labor Day. The discount chain recognizes only seven U.S. holidays each year, and Labor Day is included in that list.

Most nonessential federal and state government offices will also be closed on this holiday. Notable examples of these closures include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

While many locations will be closed, some retailers continue to operate under normal hours. Walmart, for instance, will maintain its usual operating hours, typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

Additionally, grocery stores are expected to remain open, although customers are advised to check with their local outlets for specific hours. Dunkin’ locations are likely to be open, though store hours may vary.

Starbucks has indicated that its operating hours can also differ by location, encouraging customers to verify hours through their app or website. Likewise, McDonald's generally remains open on holidays, but customers should confirm availability at their local branches.

Chick-fil-A will be open on Labor Day, adjusting for its typical Sunday closures. Home improvement stores such as Home Depot will function normally without any changes to store hours.

It is important to note that there will be no regular U.S. Postal Service delivery on Labor Day, as it is a federally recognized holiday. However, Priority Mail Express will continue to be delivered.

As for banking services, all banks will be closed, in accordance with federal regulations, but ATMs will remain accessible for transactions.