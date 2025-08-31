Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Americans prepare for Labor Day 2025, many wonder which businesses will be open during the federal holiday. Labor Day, observed on the first Monday in September, celebrates the contributions of workers in the U.S. This year, it falls on September 1.

Government offices, banks, and the United States Postal Service will be closed for the holiday, meaning there will be no mail delivery or pickup on Monday. Many businesses, however, will remain open, offering shopping opportunities for consumers.

While Costco will close its warehouses, Aldi stores may operate on limited hours, and most Whole Foods locations will be open, subject to local hours. Trader Joe’s and stores under Kroger — which include Kroger, Pick ‘n Save, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, and Ralphs — will conduct business as usual.

Major retailers like Walmart and Target will operate normally, along with Home Depot for those seeking deals. Walgreens will adhere to regular hours, but many of its pharmacies will close, aside from select locations and 24-hour stores. CVS will be open, although hours may vary by store.

In terms of delivery services, UPS will not be picking up or delivering mail, although UPS Express Critical will operate as usual. Most FedEx services will also be unavailable, with limited hours at FedEx Office.

Local courts and administrative offices will close, and federal buildings such as the DMV and public libraries will not open their doors. Banks will take a holiday from regular operations, but online banking and ATMs will still be accessible.

As people soak in the last moments of summer, they should plan ahead for their shopping needs. Labor Day provides a chance to grab last-minute ingredients or take advantage of sales.