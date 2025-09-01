Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend

FLORIDA CITY, Florida — As Americans prepare for the Labor Day weekend, many are checking what businesses will be open on the holiday. This year, Labor Day falls on September 1, providing a break for millions of workers across the country.

Despite the federal holiday, many retailers and grocery stores will maintain normal operating hours. Walmart and Target are expected to operate regularly, while Home Depot will also be open for customers looking for great deals.

Notably, Costco warehouses will be closed, and Aldi will have limited hours based on locations. Whole Foods stores will remain open, though customers are advised to check local hours.

The United States Postal Service will observe the holiday, resulting in no mail delivery or pickups on Labor Day. UPS will also halt its services, though UPS Express Critical will operate as usual. FedEx will largely close, with limited services available at FedEx office.

Most major banks will shut their doors for the holiday. However, online banking and ATMs will still function. State and local courts, as well as government buildings, will close for the day.

This holiday honors the contributions of American workers, celebrated annually on the first Monday of September since the late 19th century. As summer winds down, consumers should plan accordingly to take advantage of Labor Day deals while being mindful of which establishments will be open.