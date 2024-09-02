Labor Day 2024: What is Open and Closed

Labor Day 2024, which falls on September 2, is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to celebrating the achievements of American workers. Despite the significance of this holiday, many major retailers and restaurants will remain open for business.

Companies such as Walmart, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Target have announced that they will maintain regular operations on Labor Day. However, it is noted that Costco will be an exception, as all warehouses will be closed on this holiday.

The origins of Labor Day date back to the late nineteenth century when labor activists campaigned for a federal holiday to honor the contributions of workers to the nation. The first observance took place on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City. By 1894, the holiday had gained acceptance in 23 states, leading President Grover Cleveland to sign legislation making the first Monday in September a national holiday.

For those planning to shop on Labor Day, most Walmart locations will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., although hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores for specific hours. Similarly, Target will also be open, with store hours differing by location.

Additionally, several restaurants will be open to serve customers on September 2. While specific hours were provided by some establishments, many other locations have yet to announce their schedules.

For grocery shopping, customers are advised to check the hours of their preferred stores since many will remain operational on Labor Day. In contrast, Costco remains committed to closing its warehouses on this occasion.