Labor Day Plans: What’s Open and Closed in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Labor Day weekend is almost here, and for many in Pensacola, it brings a welcome three-day break. However, knowing what is open and closed can be tricky.

On Monday, Sept. 1, federal holiday observances mean that many local services will be affected. Federal offices, including banks, will remain closed, impacting residents who need official services. However, ATMs and digital banking will still be operational.

All public schools in Florida will observe Labor Day, meaning students will have the day off. Several offices in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will also be closed, including municipal offices.

On the transportation front, the ECAT bus schedule will operate as usual, but be sure to check specific routes for any changes. The United States Postal Service will not deliver regular mail or packages, though priority mail service will continue.

For shipping services, FedEx will close its locations for Labor Day, while UPS may have limited hours; customers are urged to check local store times. Most grocery and retail stores will continue operations, albeit with some limited hours.

Aldi, for instance, will be open but may have adjusted hours. Sam's Club will also be welcoming members, though hours may vary. It’s always a good idea to verify hours before heading out.

As we look at statewide trends, the sales tax holiday for hurricane and disaster preparedness supplies is coming to an end. The month-long tax-free event for school supplies wraps up on Aug. 31, following legislative changes implemented by Governor Ron DeSantis in June.

This new law eliminates the two-week disaster sales tax holiday, replacing it with year-round exemptions on essential items like portable generators and smoke detectors. The intent is to encourage Florida’s preparedness for hurricanes and other emergencies.

As celebrations kick off across the country, many families take this time to barbecue, travel, or relax before summer officially comes to a close. The Transportation Security Administration estimates over 17 million passengers will travel by air during this period.