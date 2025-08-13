Business
Labor Day Sales Begin Early as Retailers Offer Major Discounts
NEW YORK, NY — As Labor Day approaches on September 1, retailers are starting to roll out early discounts, giving shoppers a chance to save big before the holiday weekend.
Many brands, including Bear, Lowe's, and Nolah, have already launched markdowns on various products. Consumers can expect to see deep discounts on categories traditionally popular during Labor Day, such as furniture and electronics.
Retail experts suggest that the biggest wave of sales typically occurs in the last week of August. However, shoppers who want to maximize their savings may benefit from checking prices now and creating a wish list to track deals.
Shopping during Labor Day weekend rivals Black Friday for big-ticket purchases due to the steep discounts available. With many retailers promoting early sales, now is an ideal time to prepare for the upcoming shopping frenzy.
“The goal is to ensure you know when the sales peak,” said a retail analyst. “Timing your purchases wisely can lead to significant savings.”
As the month winds down, shoppers can look forward to even more discounts across various retailers. Popular items like home goods, tech products, and fashion are all expected to be featured heavily in the sales.
In addition to already rolling out deals, more retailers are anticipated to join in the promotions, providing a wide array of shopping opportunities for consumers.
For those interested in the latest deals, it’s recommended to compare prices early, as some may change closer to the holiday weekend.
