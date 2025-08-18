Labor Day Travel Insights: Popular Destinations and Tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A surge in summer travel is expected as many people plan one last trip for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Oregon/Idaho. Popular destinations include Alaska cruises, theme parks, and the Oregon Coast. AAA reports that travel costs for flights, hotels, and car rentals have decreased compared to last year.

“Many are eager to venture out for the last holiday weekend of the summer, enjoying one last vacation before the fall routine starts again,” said Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of travel at AAA Oregon/Idaho. She emphasized that Alaska cruises, in particular, are appealing this time of year due to less crowded ships and pleasant wildlife viewing opportunities.

With schools already back in session, families are opting for shorter trips closer to home during Labor Day. Meanwhile, adults without children are using the opportunity to kick off fall travel, eyeing destinations in Europe, Mexico, and even Iceland, which have become increasingly popular.

AAA also shared insights into travel costs. Although gas prices in Oregon have risen from last year, the national average sits at $3.15, down from $3.33 last year. In Oregon, prices are currently $3.99, up from $3.78 last year. “Pump prices should remain stable through the Labor Day holiday, unless disrupted by unforeseen events,” stated Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

The ideal times to drive this weekend are suggested to be in the morning. INRIX, a transportation data provider, noted that afternoon and early evening hours are expected to experience heavy traffic, particularly on August 28 and 29.

For jet-setters, air travel is projected to peak before the holiday weekend, with more crowded flights on Thursday and Friday. Passengers without a REAL ID should prepare for additional screening at checkpoints, as TSA has started enforcing this requirement as of May 7.

Finally, AAA reminds travelers to be prepared for emergencies. In 2024, AAA responded to over 383,000 roadside assistance requests, with issues like dead batteries and flat tires being the most common. Drivers are also urged to have an emergency kit ready, including supplies for unexpected delays.

As summer winds down, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed to ensure smooth travels this Labor Day weekend.