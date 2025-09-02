Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Storm Threats to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennesseans should brace for high temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms as they head into Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Memphis predicts highs near 91°F Saturday, setting the stage for a warm holiday period.

Travelers on I-40 around Memphis may face challenges as showers and thunderstorms develop, particularly Monday evening. According to forecasters, while Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, conditions will remain dry until Sunday night, when a 20 percent chance of storms arrives just in time for Labor Day.

Officials noted that isolated thunderstorms may persist into Monday and Tuesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential impacts include slick roads on I-40 and I-55, brief power outages, and interruptions for outdoor plans. Residents planning cookouts or trips to the lake should keep their devices charged and have alternate shelter ready in case of storms.

Summer heat continues with light northeast winds providing little relief. Highs are forecasted to reach around 89°F by Sunday. As the week progresses, showers will help to lower temperatures to the mid-80s by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service cautions that warnings may be issued if storm activity intensifies. They advise residents to stay updated on local advisories, especially on Labor Day when outdoor activities are at their peak.