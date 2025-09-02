News
Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Storm Threats to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennesseans should brace for high temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms as they head into Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Memphis predicts highs near 91°F Saturday, setting the stage for a warm holiday period.
Travelers on I-40 around Memphis may face challenges as showers and thunderstorms develop, particularly Monday evening. According to forecasters, while Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, conditions will remain dry until Sunday night, when a 20 percent chance of storms arrives just in time for Labor Day.
Officials noted that isolated thunderstorms may persist into Monday and Tuesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential impacts include slick roads on I-40 and I-55, brief power outages, and interruptions for outdoor plans. Residents planning cookouts or trips to the lake should keep their devices charged and have alternate shelter ready in case of storms.
Summer heat continues with light northeast winds providing little relief. Highs are forecasted to reach around 89°F by Sunday. As the week progresses, showers will help to lower temperatures to the mid-80s by Tuesday.
The National Weather Service cautions that warnings may be issued if storm activity intensifies. They advise residents to stay updated on local advisories, especially on Labor Day when outdoor activities are at their peak.
Recent Posts
- Kansas and Missouri Lottery Results for September 1, 2025
- Trump Proposes Nationwide Voter ID Mandate Amid Controversy
- Labor Day Weekend Brings Heat, Storm Threats to Memphis
- Webpage Not Found: Newser Apologizes to Readers
- Stars Share Regrets Over Unfortunate Tattoos
- SPY Leads Options Market with High Volume Amid Mixed Stock Movements
- Graham Linehan Claims Arrest at Heathrow Linked to Controversial Tweets
- U.S. Treasury Yields Surge After Court Para Decision on Tariffs
- Nvidia’s Mixed Earnings Report Shakes US Markets
- Actor Reveals Shocking Infidelity Details in Recent Interview
- Guthrie Reveals How She Enjoyed Rare Peace During Summer
- Town of The Forks Rebuilds After Audit Scandal
- Ad Blockers Challenge Online Advertising Revenue
- US Plans Controversial Relocation of Gaza Residents Post-War
- Oklahoma Cash 5 Lottery Numbers Announced for Sunday Drawing
- CNN’s Brianna Keilar Questions Gorka on Anti-Trans Claims
- Doctor Doom Seeks Revenge on Captain America in New MCU Film
- Georgia DNR Reports Increased BUI Arrests Over Labor Day Weekend
- Chicago Faces Weekend Violence Amid Political Tensions with Trump
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Monday’s Drawing