Labor Day Weekend Brings Music, Food Deals, and Fun in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA — This Labor Day weekend, the city lights up with live music, enticing food deals, and engaging events. From August 29-31, diners can indulge in three-course lunch and dinner menus at numerous restaurants, featuring highlights like fresh oysters and a lobster roll for $55.

Dine LA continues to showcase culinary excellence with a three-course Japanese dinner priced at $85, and a menu from a local eatery offering peaches and burrata for $65.

In the realm of performance, contemporary dance takes center stage with Danielle Agami and Jacob Jonas. Their shows, “Soon After” and “Grip,” are set to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Musical acts are also prominent this weekend. Mac DeMarco, following the release of his new album, is scheduled to perform at Griffith Park amphitheater with support from Vicky Farewell and Daryl Johns. Meanwhile, Vanessa Hernandez, known as Nezza, will headline at The Roxy in support of immigration defense nonprofits, inviting attendees to bring toys or canned food for charity.

Betty Who will perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the group’s only show at The Ford this season. Fans of the Dodgers can meet pitcher Alex Vesia at The Lincoln Heights during the launch of a new collaboration beer.

Prosperity Market wraps up its fifth annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt with a pop-up market on Sunday, featuring local Black-owned businesses and prizes for scavenger hunt winners.

A unique event, the Facebook IRL Road Trip, kicks off in Los Angeles with a styling session and art activities for visitors, spotlighting local sellers.

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra collaborates with the National MS Society for a free concert event celebrating Emmy-winning composer Jeff Beal. The event includes yoga, a sound bath, and an instrument petting zoo.

Finally, The Theatricum will launch its September performances, hosting Shakespeare’s classic comedies.