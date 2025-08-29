Labor Day Weekend Events in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — This Labor Day weekend, a variety of events across Colorado promise fun for all. From festivals and parades to sporting events, many activities are planned from September 1 to September 4, 2016.

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their first home game of the season against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Game time is set for 6 p.m., with tickets priced variably. Fans unable to attend in person can join a watch party at Number Thirty Eight in Denver.

In Pueblo, the 153rd Colorado State Fair will take place throughout the weekend, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with admission fees ranging from free for children under four, to $15 for adults. The fair features amusement rides, live music, and traditional fair food.

Windsor is hosting its Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally, showcasing hot air balloons, live music, and family-friendly activities. This event celebrates 103 years of community fun and is set for Saturday and Sunday.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the River Run Village and several parks will offer virtual and outdoor activities during the long weekend. Memorial Park in Colorado Springs will provide free admission, with activities starting as early as 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

From comedy shows at local venues to art exhibitions at the Denver Art Museum, entertainment is plentiful. The Levitt Pavilion will continue its summer concert series with free performances throughout the weekend.

Labor Day weekend in Colorado is not just about relaxation; it’s a chance to gather and participate in community events. As summer comes to an end, residents and visitors alike are encouraged to get outside and enjoy the various activities planned around the state.

Whatever you choose to do, have a great weekend!