Labor Day Weekend Events Kick Off Fall Festivities in Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. — Labor Day weekend signals the arrival of fall in Michigan, as temperatures begin to cool and leaves change color. Local communities are gearing up for a range of traditional autumn events this weekend.

From August 29 to September 1, several festivals will take place. The Michigan State Fair in Novi draws visitors eager to enjoy rides, exhibits, and fair food. In Romeo, the Peach Festival also runs from August 28 to September 1, featuring peach-themed fun and activities.

Downtown Detroit will host the Detroit Jazz Festival, a beloved annual tradition celebrating jazz music. Tickets are available for the three-day event. Just outside the city, Hamtramck will celebrate with its own Labor Day Festival, while Royal Oak hosts Arts, Beats & Eats from August 29 to September 1.

Additional events include the Art on the Bay festival in New Baltimore on August 30-31, a Broadway Prom at the Redford Theatre on August 30, and Port Huron‘s Trolley Tour on August 30.

Looking ahead, the Plymouth Fall Festival occurs from September 5 to 7, while River Rouge Days runs the same weekend. There are also family-friendly events like Dog Day at the Pool in Oak Park and the St. Clair Rotary Turtle Race on September 7.

As fall approaches, it’s also cider mill season in the region. Several cider mills have opened their doors across metro Detroit, offering fresh cider and fall treats. Notable locations include:

– Yate’s Cider Mill in Rochester Hills: Open now

– Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada: Open now

– Franklin Cider Mill in Franklin: Opens August 30

– Long Family Orchards in Commerce Township: Open now

– Wiard’s Orchards in Ypsilanti: Store opens September 2

These exciting community-driven events and local cider mills make for a vibrant holiday weekend in Michigan as residents and visitors welcome the fall season.