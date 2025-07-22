Labor Day Weekend Events Celebrate American Workers Across Ohio

Springfield, Ohio — Labor Day weekend is around the corner, and multiple events are set to celebrate American workers statewide. This year, Labor Day falls on September 1.

The Ohio Swap Meet will host its annual fall Car and Parts Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 29 and 30 at 4401 S. Charleston Pike in Springfield. More details about the event will be announced soon.

Another popular event is the first Oktoberfest in the Dayton area, taking place from August 29 to 31 at 2361 Hamilton-Cleves Road. Guests can enjoy authentic German food, live music by the Gerhard Albinos Band, and a selection of German and domestic beers.

On August 29 from 7 to 9 p.m., RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton will host a free concert featuring rock classics from the ’70s and ’80s, performed by the Cassette Junkies. Food and drinks will be available at the park’s RiverScape Café.

Land of Illusion in Middletown will celebrate the season’s end with a “Labor Day Beachfest weekend” from August 30 to September 1 at 8672 Thomas Road.

Kettering‘s Holiday at Home Festival will also take place during the weekend, featuring a 5K run/walk, a car show, children’s activities, and more, starting August 30 at 695 Lincoln Blvd.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival returns for its opening weekend from August 30 to September 1 at 10542 OH 73 in Waynesville, offering guests a chance to engage in science and history-themed activities.

On August 30 from 1 to 5 p.m., Buckeye Harley-Davidson in Dayton will host a free music festival, showcasing bands such as Downshift and BlackWater with free drinks available while supplies last.

Tipp City’s free music festival, Tippapalooza, will take place on August 30 at Second Street, featuring local acts like Thunderlover and Salvadore Ross.

The Eichelberger Concert Series will present Raggae Fest on August 30 at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Also on August 30, the Liberty Township Professional Firefighters Association will organize an event in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, offering music, drinks, games, and a raffle for a custom leather fire helmet.

In Cincinnati, the Western and Southern WEBN Fireworks and Riverfest will take place on August 31, culminating in a spectacular firework show at 9 p.m. at 705 E. Pete Rose Way, with local vendors providing food and drinks throughout the day.

Finally, the annual Pap’s Labor Day Bash will feature local food trucks and entertainment on September 1 at the Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle, benefitting Pink Ribbon Good.