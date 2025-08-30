Labor Day Weekend Offers Music, Food Deals, and Events in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, California — Labor Day weekend is packed with exciting events throughout the city, including live music, dining specials, and community activities. From August 29 to September 1, residents and visitors can explore diverse offerings across Los Angeles.

The Extended Dine LA event continues through the weekend, featuring three-course lunch and dinner menus for $35 and $55. Highlights include fresh oysters, a lobster roll with fries, and a special Japanese dinner at selected restaurants.

In the performing arts arena, contemporary dance lovers can enjoy performances by Danielle Agami and Jacob Jonas. Their shows, “Soon After” and “Grip,” kick off at 8 p.m. after doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Musician Mac DeMarco will follow his surprise set at The Echo with a series of shows at the Griffith Park amphitheater, supported by Vicky Farewell and Daryl Johns. Vanessa Hernandez, known as Nezza, is set to perform at The Roxy, benefiting immigration defense nonprofits. Attendees are encouraged to bring toys or canned food for charity.

Another event, the launch of The Lincoln Heights’ limited-edition Bullpen Dawg Hazy IPA, includes a meet and greet with Dodger Alex Vesia.

The Prosperity Market closes its fifth annual Black Business Scavenger Hunt with a pop-up market showcasing local Black-owned businesses from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra will host a free concert in partnership with the National MS Society. The concert includes yoga, a sound bath, and an MS awareness panel, promoting community well-being.

As the weekend unfolds, several food and music events will continue actively, offering a vibrant atmosphere across Los Angeles.