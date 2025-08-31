Labor Day Weekend Weather Forecast: Rain and Cooler Temperatures Expected

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Labor Day weekend approaches, Americans are gearing up for a mix of summer activities and weather uncertainties. While tropical threats are absent, rain is expected in parts of the South as a stalled frontal boundary lingers across the region.

The National Weather Service predicts that scattered showers and storms will affect outdoor plans in areas like San Antonio, Orlando, and Kansas City. This could lead to flooding as soils become saturated. According to AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva, even though the risk of tropical development is low, heavy rain and thunderstorms pose significant threats.

In contrast, the eastern third of the United States can expect pleasant weather. From the Midwest to the Ohio Valley and Northeast, highs in the 70s will make for comfortable conditions. The South, however, will see mostly below-average temperatures with the West remaining warm, experiencing temperatures 15 degrees above average in some areas.

Focusing on Florida‘s Panhandle, thunderstorms are likely to start affecting the region from Friday and peak Saturday, tapering off by Labor Day. Temperatures in the Pensacola area are forecasted to reach around 85 degrees with lows in the low 70s.

AccuWeather forecasts warning on potential urban flash flooding, especially in areas like southern Alabama and Georgia that may face severe storms. This reflects a broader trend for residents to keep umbrellas handy over the weekend.

Overall, as holiday travelers make plans, they should prepare for varied weather conditions across the country. Forecasters advise staying updated on local conditions and alerts as the weekend unfolds.