News
Labor Day Weekend Weather: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
MILWAUKEE, WI – Labor Day weekend is here, and forecasters are predicting beautiful weather for the area.
According to FOX6 Meteorologist Holly Baker, today will start off cool, but temperatures are expected to warm up quickly. Highs could reach 73 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will remain light, making for pleasant outdoor conditions.
Late this afternoon, temperatures are projected to be in the mid-70s, ideal for barbecues and outdoor activities. Baker notes that the weather forecast also includes clear skies, allowing for perfect viewing of the northern lights tonight, especially after midnight.
Tomorrow, another beautiful day is on tap, with sunny skies and a high of 75 degrees. The pleasant weather will continue into Tuesday, though a cold front will bring a chance of rain.
Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees higher, reaching around 77 degrees. However, as the cold front moves through on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms can be expected, cooling temperatures down significantly.
The front could push through by midday Wednesday, with storms likely to develop during the afternoon. After the front passes, temperatures could drop to the 60s, bringing a significant change in the weather pattern.
The forecast also indicates possible cool weather to persist into the end of the week, with highs struggling to reach the mid-60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rainfall amounts from the storm system could range from a half-inch to an inch.
Baker advises residents to enjoy the beautiful weather today and tomorrow while it lasts, but be prepared for a weather shift beginning midweek.
