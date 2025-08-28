Labor Day Weekend Weather Expected to be Pleasant Across the Midwest

LANSING, Mich. — The weather forecast for Labor Day weekend looks promising with dry conditions expected across much of the Midwest. A cold front moving south across Lower Michigan on Thursday will bring a brief period of rain, but by Friday morning, the forecast indicates dry skies throughout most of the state.

The cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Friday will be particularly cool, with highs only reaching the mid-to-high 60s. However, temperatures will gradually increase, with Saturday struggling to reach 70 degrees while offering on-and-off sunshine. Sunday is expected to warm up to about 75 degrees under full sunshine, making it the perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities.

Labor Day itself is projected to be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, with afternoon highs ranging from 75 to 80 degrees. Morning temperatures will start off cool, so those looking to engage in morning water activities might want to wait until after lunch.

In addition to the pleasant temperatures, wind conditions from Saturday to Labor Day are expected to be calm, with speeds less than 10 mph. However, Friday may see brisk north winds, which will taper off as the weekend progresses.

Overall, this Labor Day offers a unique mix of summer warmth and the crispness of early fall. While summer enthusiasts might miss the summertime heat, those who appreciate milder weather will find this weekend ideal.