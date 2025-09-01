Labor Day 2025: What Will Be Open and Closed

NEW YORK, NY — Labor Day, a federal holiday in the United States, will be celebrated on Monday, September 1, 2025. This day marks the unofficial end of summer, and Americans observe it with picnics, parades, and baseball games.

More than 10,000 workers are expected to march from City Hall to Union Square. Families will gather for concerts and barbecues throughout the city.

As a federal holiday, various government offices, post offices, courts, libraries, and schools will close for the day. Garbage collection services will also be suspended on Labor Day.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed for the holiday, reopening with normal hours on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Most banks will close their branches on September 1. However, customers can still use ATMs and mobile banking apps for basic transactions.

Costco announced that it will be closed on Labor Day. Sam's Club will operate with limited hours, serving members Plus from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and members Club from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Walmart stores will be open from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, but shoppers are advised to check local store hours online. Target will also be open, with hours varying by location.

Grocery chains such as Kroger, Food Lion, and Publix will operate on their regular schedules, while Trader Joe's and Aldi will have limited hours based on state regulations.

Discount retailers TJ Maxx, Marshall's, and HomeGoods will be open but will close early, at 8:00 PM local time. JCPenney plans to open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens will be open with limited hours, and some locations may operate 24 hours. However, their prescription pickup services will be limited.

Furthermore, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not have operations on Labor Day, and private delivery services like FedEx and UPS also will not be available.