Labour MP Jas Athwal Responds to Housing Management Issues

Labour MP Jas Athwal has taken immediate action to address serious concerns about the condition of his rental properties, which have been reported to contain issues such as black mould and ant infestations. Following an investigation by the BBC, Mr. Athwal expressed his shock at the state of the flats managed by the agency he had previously praised for its customer service.

As the largest landlord in the House of Commons with ownership of 15 properties, Mr. Athwal stated he was ‘profoundly sorry’ for the distress experienced by his tenants. The BBC’s investigation revealed various maintenance failures in the flats, including dirty communal areas, non-functional lighting, and improperly secured fire alarms.

Residents of one block of flats reported that they frequently had to clean mould from their bathroom ceilings, while others highlighted an ant infestation affecting their living conditions, with insects noted to be crawling on children.

Initially, Mr. Athwal defended the letting agency, known by tenants as ‘Raymond’, when contacted by the BBC. However, he later acknowledged the allegations against the agency and committed to ensuring that repairs would be completed promptly.

In a subsequent statement, Mr. Athwal confessed that his properties did not possess the appropriate licenses required under a scheme he had previously introduced during his tenure as the leader of Redbridge Council, contradicting earlier claims of compliance. He has now pledged to terminate the management agreement with the agency within 48 hours.

Mr. Athwal also promised to personally apologize to each tenant and convene discussions with them to address their grievances. His commitment extends to reimbursing tenants for any expenses incurred due to necessary repairs or renewals.

Amid calls for his resignation as a councillor, House of Commons leader Lucy Powell expressed her understanding of Mr. Athwal’s frustrations, stating that he was unaware of the issues affecting his properties. She emphasized the importance of rectifying the situation and mentioned that Labour is set to introduce a ‘much strengthened’ Renters Reform Bill in the upcoming parliamentary session to combat the prevalence of inadequate landlords.

Previously, Mr. Athwal had publicly criticized rogue landlords, pledging strong action against those failing to meet standards. He remains a councillor though he has stepped down from his leadership role at Redbridge Council.