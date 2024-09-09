Labour Party Leadership Controversy: Julius Abure Opens Elections for All Members

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, announced that the party’s presidential ticket for the upcoming 2027 elections is now open to all eligible members, moving away from the previous reservation for former candidate Peter Obi.

During a press briefing following the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Abure stated, ‘NEC in session also reviewed the decision of the National Convention to reserve its Presidential and Governorship tickets for Peter Gregory Obi and Alex Otti, respectively.’

Furthermore, Abure emphasized that all party tickets, from the Presidency to the House of Assemblies, are now accessible to all qualified Nigerians.

In addition, he clarified that there would be no automatic second-term ticket for Abia State Governor Alex Otti, stating that the gubernatorial seat would also be open to other aspirants.

Abure asserted that Otti lacked the authority to convene the stakeholders’ meeting that resulted in a caretaker committee chaired by former Senator Nenadi Usman, highlighting that such power rests solely with the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman.

He further pointed out that Otti does not have the jurisdiction to call a Ward Executive meeting without prior approval from the Ward Chairman.

Abure commented on the recent actions taken by Obi and Otti, stating they were attempts to foster division within the party and labeled their gathering as illegal.

‘Let me be clear: this action was not just illegal; it was a betrayal of everything the Labour Party stands for,’ Abure asserted.

He urged party members to remain united, stating that the division poses significant risks not only to the Labour Party but also to Nigeria as a whole.