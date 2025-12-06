Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker Star in New Holiday Film

NEW YORK, NY — Hallmark Channel is set to premiere its new holiday film, “She’s Making a List,” on December 6, featuring fan favorites Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. The movie adds a unique twist to the traditional holiday narrative, merging elements of fantasy with heartfelt themes.

Chabert stars as Isabel, a diligent employee at The Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm hired by Santa to evaluate children’s behavior. This year, Isabel finds herself tasked with assessing the actions of a spirited 11-year-old named Charlie, portrayed by Cadence Compton. Charlie’s father, Jason, played by Walker, is navigating life after the loss of his wife.

In discussing her character, Chabert explains, “I go undercover to observe children’s behavior, aiming to understand them without direct contact. It’s a fun and challenging role that allows for creative costumes and scenarios.” Walker describes the film as “high-concept,” comparing its fantastical elements to a blend of “Men in Black” and Christmas.

The chemistry between Chabert and Walker shines through, as they reunite on screen for the first time since 2018’s “My Secret Valentine.” Walker praises Chabert’s dedication and ease on set, stating, “We’re such good friends, and it made working together seamless and enjoyable.” The film also highlights an important message: children should not simply be labeled as naughty or nice.

“There’s a lot of empathy in handling children’s behavior. It’s crucial to focus on understanding them, especially during challenging times,” Walker reflects. As Isabel interacts with Charlie and Jason, her journey leads to a deeper realization about love and compassion during the holiday season.

Chabert mentions that her character ultimately petitions Santa on Charlie’s behalf, adding, “It’s a beautiful message about getting to know someone and offering them a second chance.” With a mix of humor and heartwarming moments, “She’s Making a List” aims to resonate with audiences this holiday season.

Fans can catch the premiere of “She’s Making a List” on Hallmark Channel this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, bringing festive magic to homes across the country.