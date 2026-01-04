Lacey Chabert Thrives as Hallmark Star in New Romantic Comedy

NEW YORK, NY — Lacey Chabert, famed for her role as Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls,” continues to dominate the Hallmark Channel as 2026 begins. Chabert appeared on “Good Morning America” on January 2 to discuss her latest film, “Lost in Paradise,” which premieres January 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel and streams the following day on Hallmark+.

In “Lost in Paradise,” Chabert plays Sophia, a fashion company founder stranded on a deserted island alongside Max, portrayed by Ian Harding. Romance develops as the two confront various challenges, offering a fun escape for viewers during the winter months. The film promises to whisk audiences away to Fiji and is part of Hallmark’s effort to keep its signature holiday spirit alive.

Chabert’s association with Hallmark is well established, boasting over 40 films to her credit, including recent hits like “She’s Making a List.” Ian Harding, also well-known for his role in “Pretty Little Liars,” adds his charm to the mix, creating an appealing duo.

During her interview, Chabert reminisced about the 21st anniversary of “Mean Girls,” addressing whether the film could be considered a Christmas movie. “I don’t think it’s a Christmas movie,” she said with a laugh. “It covers all of the holidays — it’s a whole school year.” However, she humorously acknowledged the connection of the iconic song “Jingle Bell Rock” to her career.

Chabert’s commitment to family shines through as she expressed her joy in making films suitable for her nine-year-old daughter, Julia. “It makes me happy to work on things my daughter can enjoy,” she said. Chabert’s mornings start with family moments filled with music and breakfast, emphasizing values like kindness to her daughter.

Looking ahead, Chabert shared her excitement about finishing a Christmas movie titled “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.” This project, also for Hallmark Channel, features a talented cast including Travis Van Winkle and Richard Kind. Chabert described being at Disney World for filming as a dream come true, recalling the emotional moment of seeing the castle light up while in costume.

Chabert continues to find success in balancing her career and family, remaining a beloved figure in holiday entertainment. As she gears up for more projects, fans can expect continued charm and heartwarming stories from the reigning queen of Hallmark.