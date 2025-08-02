LaDainian Tomlinson Donates Hall of Fame Jacket to TCU Football

FORT WORTH, Texas — LaDainian Tomlinson, former TCU running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer, surprised Horned Frogs football players by donating his gold Hall of Fame jacket to the program on July 29, 2025.

The moment came during a surprise visit to the Mike and Brenda Harrison Football Performance Center, where Tomlinson spoke to an audience of student-athletes and staff. Tomlinson is known for his achievements, including being an NFL MVP and a Walter Payton Man of the Year awardee.

“I was Hall of Famer 309,” Tomlinson told the players. “Only a hundred-and-some men in the world got this gold jacket, and we are keeping it here right at TCU.” His words prompted cheers from the assembled players.

Tomlinson emphasized the connection between TCU’s past and present football success. He expressed pride in the program’s rise, especially under current head coach Sonny Dykes, who led the team to the National Championship game in 2022.

During his time at TCU from 1997 to 2000, Tomlinson racked up over 5,200 rushing yards and scored 54 touchdowns. His college achievements laid the groundwork for the current success of Horned Frog football.

Coach Dykes recalled the significance of Tomlinson’s contributions, stating, “We put the Sun Bowl banner in the indoor facility because that victory put TCU on the map.” Tomlinson’s legacy is evident in the recent success of the program.

The visit included a tour of the facility upgrades made possible through investments and support from TCU trustees like Tomlinson. He praised the state-of-the-art improvements, calling it a “humbling experience” to give back to the program.

As Tomlinson’s gold jacket finds a new home at TCU, it will not only serve as a tribute to his legacy but also as a source of inspiration for current and future Horned Frogs.