Ladd McConkey Honors Grandfather’s Memory with Every Game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey continues to honor his late grandfather, Vic, during every football game. Vic McConkey passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer, and Ladd has kept his memory alive by writing ‘1-20-16’ on his towel before each game. This date marks the day his grandfather lost his fight.

As the Chargers prepare for their Week 2 matchup on Monday night, they aim to start the season 2-0 for the first time in over a decade. Following a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the team faces continued challenges as they gear up to play the Las Vegas Raiders.

McConkey reflected on the significance of his grandfather’s memory during his football career, particularly about receiving an offer from the University of Georgia. “I realized it, and then I went ‘Whew,’ because that was really something,” said McConkey.

His grandfather, a devoted Tennessee fan, would have been thrilled about Ladd’s accomplishments, which include winning two national championships with the Bulldogs and being drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, McConkey amassed 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In his NFL postseason debut, he set a record for the most yards by a rookie in a single playoff game, with 197 yards, despite the Chargers losing to the Houston Texans. After a standout season, he was voted as one of the top players in the league by his peers.

While McConkey had 74 yards in Week 1, he remains on the lookout for his first touchdown of the season as he carries his grandfather’s memory into every play.