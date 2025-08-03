LADWP Reopens Recycled Water Fill Station for LA Residents

LOS ANGELES, California (August 1, 2025) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has reopened the City of Los Angeles Recycled Water Fill Station at the Los Angeles-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant (LAG) as of today, August 1. This service allows LADWP residential customers to collect recycled water for outdoor watering needs.

Located at 4600 Colorado Boulevard, the fill station will operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Customers can fill their water-tight containers with up to 300 gallons of recycled water per visit, suitable for landscaping tasks such as maintaining gardens, trees, and lawns.

Throughout the process, participants will also receive guidance on the best practices for using recycled water and learn how they contribute to water conservation efforts across Los Angeles. “In our ongoing push to build local water supplies, conserve precious drinking water and keep L.A. water strong, LADWP is pleased to partner with LASAN to offer this service once again,” said Anselmo Collins, Senior Assistant General Manager of the Water System.

Collins further noted, “This program serves many of our customers and enables our city residents to live their water conservation values while using recycled water safely and effectively for their landscaping needs. We welcome all Angelenos to come in and fill up!”

To take part in the program, customers must present their LADWP bill and a government-issued ID, in addition to their own containers. First-time participants are required to complete a brief, five-minute training on-site and to submit a signed application and agreement form. LADWP staff will be available to provide further information and answer any queries regarding the use of recycled water.

It is important to note that the station at LAG will be closed on rainy days and holidays. The City of Los Angeles Recycled Water Filling Station program is a collaborative effort between L.A. Sanitation and Environment (LASAN) and L.A. Recreation and Parks. For further details, including eligibility requirements and container specifications, customers are encouraged to visit the LADWP website.