Entertainment
Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
ELMONT, NY — The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday, September 7, at UBS Arena, where Lady Gaga emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home four coveted Moon Person trophies.
Hosted by LL Cool J, the award show featured live performances and a star-studded lineup. Lady Gaga led the nominations with 12, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year. Even while battling a strained voice, Gaga’s presence was a highlight as she won Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Die With a Smile” alongside Bruno Mars.
Ariana Grande won the night’s highest honor, Video of the Year, for her hit song “Brighter Days Ahead,” and amassed a total of three awards. Sabrina Carpenter also shined, winning three Moon Person trophies including Album of the Year for “Short n’ Sweet.”
Performances from artists such as Ricky Martin, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish electrified the audience. Gaga dazzled viewers from Madison Square Garden later in the evening, performing her hits “Abracadabra” and “The Dead Dance,” which were broadcasted during the show.
Other notable winners included Rosé for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on “APT,” and Katseye, who earned MTV Push Performance of the Year for “Touch.” The show introduced two new categories this year: Best Pop Artist and Best Country Video, reflecting the diverse landscape of contemporary music.
Viewers tuned in for a night of celebration, honoring music’s biggest names and their contributions. The full list of winners has been made available following the conclusion of the event.
Recent Posts
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces
- Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth
- Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago
- Ohio State Dominates Grambling State in 70-0 Blowout Win
- Philippines Senate Leadership Shift Alters Power Dynamics
- Massachusetts Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Viral Kiss Cam Incident
- Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Gaza City Amid Intensifying Attacks
- Exploring the Unique Identity of Generation X
- Dogecoin Price Surge Amid Heavy Trading Activity
- Rhode Island Lottery Results for September 2025
- Chaos Erupts on WWE Raw as Jey Uso Turns on LA Knight
- Milder Weather Ahead for Omaha with Rain Chances This Week