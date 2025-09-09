Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins

ELMONT, NY — The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday, September 7, at UBS Arena, where Lady Gaga emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home four coveted Moon Person trophies.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the award show featured live performances and a star-studded lineup. Lady Gaga led the nominations with 12, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year. Even while battling a strained voice, Gaga’s presence was a highlight as she won Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Die With a Smile” alongside Bruno Mars.

Ariana Grande won the night’s highest honor, Video of the Year, for her hit song “Brighter Days Ahead,” and amassed a total of three awards. Sabrina Carpenter also shined, winning three Moon Person trophies including Album of the Year for “Short n’ Sweet.”

Performances from artists such as Ricky Martin, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish electrified the audience. Gaga dazzled viewers from Madison Square Garden later in the evening, performing her hits “Abracadabra” and “The Dead Dance,” which were broadcasted during the show.

Other notable winners included Rosé for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on “APT,” and Katseye, who earned MTV Push Performance of the Year for “Touch.” The show introduced two new categories this year: Best Pop Artist and Best Country Video, reflecting the diverse landscape of contemporary music.

Viewers tuned in for a night of celebration, honoring music’s biggest names and their contributions. The full list of winners has been made available following the conclusion of the event.