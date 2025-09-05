Lady Gaga’s Eerie Debut as a Ghost in ‘Wednesday’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Netflix series ‘Wednesday‘ got a thrilling surprise in season two, Part 2, with Lady Gaga‘s debut as a ghostly figure. Her character, Rosaline Rotwood, a former teacher at Nevermore Academy, was revealed in a haunting manner during episode six, titled ‘Woe Thyself.’

In this episode, Wednesday Addams seeks help from Rotwood to regain her psychic powers. However, the spirit imposes a unique challenge: Wednesday and her friend Enid are forced to switch bodies, risking dire consequences if they fail to empathize with each other. ‘Freaky Friday’ parallels abound as they navigate this eerie situation.

To mark Gaga’s appearance, she released a new single titled ‘The Dead Dance,’ accompanied by a music video directed by Tim Burton. Mark Sutherland, a costume designer for the series, explained that they crafted Rotwood’s ghostly attire with a 1930s aesthetic in mind. ‘We incorporated feathers and a light veil to create a haunting effect, ensuring her look was ethereal,’ Sutherland said.

Despite her fame as Lady Gaga, Sutherland noted, ‘She completely immersed herself in the character, prioritizing Rotwood over her pop star persona.’ The episode also features a grand fundraising gala in episode seven, showcasing exquisite costumes inspired by 18th-century ball attire.

Principal Dort, portrayed by Steve Buscemi, spearheads the gala, where the Addams family and fellow characters display their finest outfits. Sutherland praised standout costumes, particularly Pugsley‘s jester outfit and Morticia‘s elegant gown, reflecting the captivating designs conceived for the show’s diverse characters.

‘As these characters come together, the magic truly unfolds,’ Atwood remarked, showcasing the team’s commitment to breathing life into this iconic universe. ‘Each ensemble is a reflection of the characters’ evolution and personality.’ Fans can now enjoy ‘Wednesday’ season two, Part 2, which premiered on September 3.