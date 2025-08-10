Entertainment
Lady Gaga Joins Cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood
Los Angeles, CA — Lady Gaga will guest star in the upcoming second part of Netflix‘s hit series ‘Wednesday.’ The ‘Disease’ singer’s participation was first announced on November 13, 2024, but she has yet to appear in Part 1 of Season 2, which premiered on August 6, 2025.
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2 is set to release on September 3, 2025. Ahead of the launch, Netflix shared a cryptic tweet about Gaga’s character, Rosaline Rotwood, describing her as ‘cloaked in mystery with a reputation that precedes her.’
At the recent Tudum 2025 event, Gaga performed a medley including songs like ‘Bloody Mary,’ ‘Abracadabra,’ and ‘Zombieboy’ from her new album, ‘Mayhem.’ Netflix has hinted that the character Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary teacher at Nevermore Academy who encounters Wednesday Addams.
In addition to her guest role, Gaga has created a new song titled ‘Death Dance’ for the series, which is expected to debut alongside Part 2 of Season 2. This collaboration comes after her previous songs featured in various media, including ‘Poker Face’ in ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief’ and ‘Hold My Hand’ for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’
While fans anxiously await her appearance, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, has teased that Gaga’s character is not what viewers may expect and that ‘there’s definitely dances in the show.’ She added that Gaga’s arrival on set was met with special preparations, making the atmosphere exciting for the cast and crew.
The anticipation for Gaga’s role continues to build as the release date approaches. With Season 2 Part 1 now available to stream, viewers are left wondering how Rosaline will fit into the eerie world of Wednesday Addams.
