Entertainment
Lady Gaga Launches 2025 Mayhem Ball Tour in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV — Lady Gaga kicked off her highly anticipated 2025 “Mayhem Ball” tour on July 16 at the T-Mobile Arena, captivating a sold-out crowd with a mix of classic hits and new material. The show, which began at 8:40 p.m., lasted two hours and 12 minutes, and fans were eager to see how it compared to her earlier performances this year.
The setlist for the opening night featured popular songs like “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” and “Poker Face,” along with fresh tracks from her latest album, “Mayhem.” Notably, “Kill for Love” had its live debut during this concert. Songs such as “Summerboy” also made a rare appearance, as it had not been performed in nearly 18 years.
Gaga’s set included a new arrangement of her hit “Shallow,” where she sang from a gondola, showcasing her innovative approach to performance. The encore featured the track “How Bad Do U Want Me,” which saw Gaga in a casual Cramps t-shirt, marking its first time as the closing song of the show.
In a statement prior to the tour, Gaga expressed her excitement, saying, “This is my first arena tour since 2018. I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.” The Mayhem Ball continues across North America, visiting eight major cities through mid-September before heading to Europe.
The Las Vegas show was the first of three in the city and sets the tone for a North American tour followed by a European leg that includes performances in London, Sweden, Italy, and more, ending in November. As fans look forward to more dates, Gaga’s earlier shows this year served as teasers for the exciting spectacle that is the Mayhem Ball.
