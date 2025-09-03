Entertainment
Lady Gaga Returns to VMAs with Star-Studded Performance
NEW YORK, NY — Lady Gaga will perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first appearance at the event since 2020. The ceremony will take place on September 7 at 8 p.m. ET from UBS Arena.
MTV made the announcement on August 30, calling all fans, or “Little Monsters,” to join in the celebration of Gaga’s return. Alongside her, performers will include Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, and J Balvin. “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because [Lady Gaga] IS PERFORMING!” said the network.
This year, Lady Gaga leads with 12 nominations, competing for titles such as Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me.” Bruno Mars follows with 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar has 10, and other nominees include Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Tate McRae.
Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, promoting her latest album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Ahead of the VMAs, she will release a new single titled “The Dead Dance” on September 3, part of her promotional strategy for the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday.
The 2025 VMAs will be broadcast live on CBS, with additional streaming on Paramount+. Hosts will include LL Cool J, adding excitement to the already stellar lineup.
This celebration of music and performances promises to be unforgettable, as stars take the stage to share their latest hits and honor their peers in the industry.
