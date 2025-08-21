Lady Gaga Spotted with Fiancé, Sparkling Ring at Coffee Run

Malibu, California – Lady Gaga was seen enjoying a coffee run with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, on Monday, August 18. The 39-year-old singer, known for her hit song “Abracadabra,” displayed her dazzling engagement ring as she held a coffee cup during the outing.

Gaga and Polansky, 46, were dressed casually for the day. Gaga wore a long-sleeved black top paired with matching leggings and a stylish black purse featuring a popular accessory, a Labubu. She shielded her eyes with large black sunglasses, while Polansky sported a taupe sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, blue athletic shorts, and slide sandals.

The cloudy weather did little to dim the shine of Gaga’s diamond ring, a unique piece featuring an oval-cut diamond set on an 18-karat white and rose gold pavé band adorned with natural pink ombré diamonds and a hidden halo of white diamonds. The ring, designed by Sofia Jewelry, is estimated to cost between $500,000 and $2 million.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, first announced her engagement at the Summer Olympics in Paris in July 2024. While watching a swimming event alongside Polansky and French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, she introduced him as “my fiancé.”

In an October 2024 magazine cover story, Gaga recounted how Polansky proposed while they were rock climbing together. She expressed her happiness in their relationship, saying, “I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”

During a March appearance, Gaga shared her intentions with Polansky early on. She recalled, “I wanted marriage and kids more than anything. Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date and before we even sat down, I said, ‘Do you want marriage and kids?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And I said, ‘Okay, great, do you want some champagne?’ And he said, ‘Sure.’”

While Gaga hasn’t revealed details about their wedding plans yet, she joked that it could either be a simple affair or something extravagant. “We actually talk about just the two of us and ordering Chinese food,” she said, adding humorously, “But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns.”