Lady Gaga Tops Nominations for 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NY — MTV has announced the nominations for the 2025 Video Music Awards, with Lady Gaga leading the pack with an impressive 12 nominations.

This marks the third time Lady Gaga has topped the nominations list, a unique achievement in VMA history. Following her is Bruno Mars with 11 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar secured 10 nods.

Pop artists Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter are close behind, each garnering eight nominations, including key categories like Best Pop Song and Artist of the Year. Additionally, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd received seven nominations each.

Several well-known artists earned four nominations, including Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus, and Tate McRae. For the first time, MTV introduced new categories for Best Country and Best Pop Artist.

The competition for Artist of the Year features high-profile nominees such as Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lamar, Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. The Best New Artist category includes Alex Warren, Ella Langley, Gigi Perez, Lola Young, Sombr, and The Marías.

Albums in contention for Best Album include works from Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Weeknd. Winners will be revealed at a star-studded event on Sunday, September 7, at the UBS Arena in New York City.

This year, CBS will also simulcast the awards live alongside MTV, and Paramount+ will provide a global stream for viewers.

Voting for the awards is currently open on MTV’s official website.