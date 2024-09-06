News
Lady Helen Wogan, Beloved Wife of Sir Terry Wogan, Passes Away at 88
Lady Helen Wogan, the wife of the late broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan, has passed away at the age of 88. Her son, Mark Wogan, shared the news on social media, describing her life as ‘fantastic.’ He expressed hopes that she is now reuniting with her husband, enjoying a vodka martini together.
Born in 1936, Lady Helen was married to Sir Terry for over 40 years. The couple spent a significant part of their lives in the Buckinghamshire village of Taplow. Sir Terry, who gained fame as a broadcaster and hosted various shows, including the popular Radio 2 breakfast program, died from cancer in January 2016 at the age of 77.
Mark Wogan paid tribute to his mother, highlighting her as ‘the epitome of style and grace.’ He described her as a loving mother, grandmother, and wife, whose kindness and strength guided her through many challenges. He noted her great sense of humor and ability to bring laughter to those around her.
Along with his poignant remarks, Mark shared a video featuring a collection of photographs showcasing the lives of his parents over the years. Numerous celebrities have expressed their condolences, including Jeremy Clarkson and Eamonn Holmes, who recognized Lady Helen’s remarkable character.
Lady Helen and Sir Terry Wogan shared a family of four children and five grandchildren. Their love story began in April 1965 when they married in a local parish church in Dublin, Ireland, where both were born.
