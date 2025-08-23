LAFC Defeats New England Revolution 2-0 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (August 16, 2025) – The New England Revolution suffered a 2-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The loss leaves the Revolution with a record of 7 wins, 12 losses, and 7 draws, totaling 28 points.

Playing in front of 27,043 fans, both teams entered the halftime break scoreless. New England had promising chances early, with striker Leo Campana‘s right-footed strike in the 11th minute saved by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Ignatius Ganago, making his first start since May 31, nearly put New England ahead with a close-range header in the 18th minute, but Lloris was again up to the task.

Despite not registering a shot on target in the first half, LAFC broke the stalemate in the 51st minute. Son Heung-Min, making his first MLS start, forced a turnover that allowed Mark Delgado to find space just outside the 18-yard box. Delgado then fired a shot into the top corner, beating Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner.

New England pressed for an equalizer, with Campana taking a low shot in the 63rd minute that narrowly missed the goal. Campana led the team with three shot attempts throughout the match. However, LAFC sealed the victory with a goal from Mathieu Choinière in the dying moments of the game, assisted by Son.

Revolution captain Carles Gil, playing his 175th MLS game, recorded four key passes and one shot on target, while Tomás Chancalay, who came off the bench, contributed two shots. Matt Turner made four saves during the match.

The Revolution will look to rebound next week as they travel to face the Columbus Crew on Saturday, August 23, at Lower.com Field.