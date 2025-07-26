LAFC Faces Portland Timbers Amid Player Availability Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA – LAFC is preparing for their upcoming match against the Portland Timbers on Friday night without several key players due to injuries and suspensions.

In the Kaiser Permanente Player Status Report, LAFC lists five players as out, including center back Aaron Long, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Maxime Chanot and Aaron Long are both unavailable due to different injuries, while Sergi Palencia and Ryan Raposo are also out for the match.

Additionally, Eddie Segura is suspended due to a red card received in the last match against the LA Galaxy. Coach Steve Cherundolo will need to find a suitable replacement for Segura as the team approaches a critical moment in the season.

LAFC is currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins, 5 losses, and 6 draws, totaling 36 points. The team managed to gather two wins and one draw in their last three matches at BMO Stadium.

The Timbers, just two points behind LAFC, are looking to improve their sixth-place standing. They recently drew 1-1 against Minnesota, and forward Omir Fernández scored his first goal for the club. However, the team has struggled offensively, netting only 12 goals in their last 13 matches.

Notably, LAFC has executed a strong run of form, with just one defeat in their last 14 league matches. They have outscored their opponents by a margin of 31 to 17 in that span.

As LAFC seeks to bolster their defensive lineup, newcomer Nkosi Tafari is expected to step up significantly in light of the injuries and suspensions. The club will rely on his performance when they face the Timbers this Friday.

Fans can catch the game on Apple TV, and various radio stations will also provide coverage.