LAFC Faces ES Tunis in Crucial Club World Cup Matchup

Nashville, Tennessee

Los Angeles FC prepares for a vital match against ES Tunis on Friday at GEODIS Park, hoping to recover from their recent loss in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET as both teams seek their first points in Group D after suffering 2-0 defeats in their opening matches.

LAFC faced Chelsea in their first game, where despite a brave effort, they fell short. Denis Bouanga and David Martínez had opportunities to score, but their finishing was lacking. Head Coach Cherundolo emphasized the need for improvement in converting chances as the match against ES Tunis looms.

Meanwhile, ES Tunis suffered a similar fate, losing to Flamengo in their Group D debut. The Tunisian team struggled against the Brazilian giants and registered only one shot on target in the entire match. Playmaker Youcef Belaïli, who stood out despite the loss, is expected to lead their attack against LAFC.

For LAFC, the stakes are incredibly high—anything less than victory against ES Tunis would put their chances of advancing to the knockout stages in jeopardy. If they can find their scoring touch, they hope to turn around their fortunes in the tournament.

Both teams have not reported any injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. Fans in the United States can stream the game online, but it will not be broadcast on traditional TV.

As they head into this critical clash, LAFC is determined to take advantage of the opportunity to claim three points and keep their tournament aspirations alive.