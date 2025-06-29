LAFC Fights to Draw Against Flamengo in World Cup 2025 Finale

Orlando, Florida – LAFC faced CR Flamengo for the first time ever, ending the FIFA World Cup 2025 group stage with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. This match was notable for the Black & Gold, as it marked their first goal in the competition and held the Brazilians, champions four times, to their first draw in the event.

Nearly 33,000 fans gathered to watch the teams compete, with most supporting Flamengo. LAFC defender Aaron Long noted, “Their fans were loud tonight… It felt like an important game.” After two losses in group play, LAFC needed a strong performance to restore their pride.

LAFC’s match performance was a significant improvement. They had previously failed to score in their first two games. Flamengo won Group D with seven points, defeating Chelsea FC and Espérance Sportive de Tunis in earlier matches. Following the draw, both Flamengo and Chelsea advanced to the Round of 16.

Manager Steve Cherundolo implemented a new strategy, shifting to a 3-4-3 formation. Midfielder Timmy Tillman started on the bench, replaced by Marlon. Denis Bouanga also switched to a new position at the front. Flamengo’s coach, Filipe Luis, made seven changes from his last game but maintained the same level of quality.

The match kicked off with Flamengo on the attack. Veteran defender Danilo threatened early by redirecting a corner kick. LAFC’s Mark Delgado responded with an impressive shot off the post following a corner.

Flamengo’s Giorgian de Arrascaeta nearly scored soon after, hitting the woodwork, leading to a competitive back-and-forth early in the game. LAFC had a goal by Marlon disallowed for offside but kept pressure on Flamengo.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris played a pivotal role in LAFC’s defense, making crucial saves throughout the match. He collided with teammate Eddie Segura but continued to perform admirably, fending off shots from Flamengo’s attackers.

In a critical moment, LAFC took the lead with Bouanga’s goal in the 70th minute, resulting from a well-timed free kick from Tillman. However, the lead was short-lived, as Jorginho quickly assisted Wallace Yan for Flamengo’s equalizer, igniting celebrations that echoed through the stadium.

Manager Cherundolo expressed pride in his team’s defensive effort, despite the late equalizer. “We defended like lions,” Cherundolo said, while Long admitted it felt disappointing to concede so late against a talented Flamengo squad.

After the match, Igor Jesus, who played against his former team, looked back on the experience as significant for his career. “I will be cheering for Flamengo for the rest of the tournament,” he said.

LAFC returns to their regular MLS season on June 29 against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Cherundolo believes the FIFA World Cup 2025 provided valuable lessons for his team, preparing them for the forthcoming challenges in the MLS.