LAFC Hosts Tigres UANL in Decisive Leagues Cup Clash

Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles FC (LAFC) faces Liga MX champions Tigres UANL on Tuesday night in a critical Leagues Cup 2025 match. With both teams vying for a quarterfinal berth, the stakes are high at BMO Stadium.

During Phase One of the tournament, MLS and Liga MX clubs compete to earn points in their respective league tables. Matches that end in a tie proceed directly to a penalty shootout. Only the top four teams from each league will advance to the knockout stage, making this matchup essential for both sides.

Tigres currently leads the Liga MX table with six points after two victories, including a 2-1 win against San Diego FC. Ángel Correa, who scored both goals in that match, has emerged as a key player, leading the tournament with four goals. Tigres is looking to finish Phase One with a perfect record.

On the other hand, LAFC has struggled, earning only three points from two matches, with their most recent match ending in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Pachuca after a 1-1 draw. Manager Steve Cherundolo praised the team’s resilience despite facing challenges, including the suspension of forward Nathan Ordaz.

Both teams may be without their star forwards; Ordaz is out due to suspension for LAFC, while Nicolás Ibáñez is injured for Tigres. Despite these absences, the teams still feature talented players like Denis Bouanga and Ángel Correa, respectively.

A victory for LAFC would keep their hopes alive for the knockout round, while Tigres aims to secure a top seed. The match is seen as a crucial test of both teams’ aspirations.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the match on various streaming platforms.