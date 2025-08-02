LAFC Must Win Against Pachuca to Stay Alive in Leagues Cup

LOS ANGELES, California — Los Angeles FC (LAFC) faces a critical match against Pachuca on Friday, August 1, at BMO Stadium at 7:30 p.m. This game is crucial for LAFC to keep its hopes alive in the 2025 Leagues Cup.

This year’s tournament features 18 teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and 18 from Liga MX, with only four teams from each league advancing to the quarter-finals. LAFC struggled in their opening match, drawing 1-1 with Mazatlán but losing in the penalty shootout, with star forward Denis Bouanga missing the decisive penalty.

“He’s surely upset about missing that penalty, but hopefully, it will help us face Pachuca tomorrow,” said LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman regarding Bouanga’s penalty miss.

Head coach Steve Cherundolo plans to field a strong starting lineup, having rested several key players during the first half against Mazatlán. “We’re going to have players who are fresher and ready to play, which gives us a chance to win this time,” Cherundolo stated, emphasizing the team’s potential despite their earlier match.

Tillman echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying, “We are a team that creates danger, but we have to be more clinical.” On the other side, Pachuca comes in energized after a 3-2 victory over San Diego FC, and another win would bring them closer to securing a place in the next round.

Pachuca’s standout player, Alexei Domínguez, scored twice in that match. “We are in good form and want to take advantage of it,” said Pachuca coach Jimmy Lozano. “LAFC has great individual talent and plays with high intensity. They are a very different opponent from San Diego.”

Both teams participated in the recent Club World Cup, where LAFC finished with two losses and a draw, while Pachuca lost all three of their matches.