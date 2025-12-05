LAFC Names Marc Dos Santos New Head Coach After Cherundolo Departure

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has announced the appointment of Marc Dos Santos as its new head coach. This announcement comes after the departure of Steve Cherundolo, marking Dos Santos as the club’s third head coach in its history.

Dos Santos, 48, has been part of LAFC’s coaching staff as an assistant for four years, during which he helped the team secure three major trophies, including the 2022 MLS Cup, 2022 Supporters’ Shield, and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. He joined the club in its inaugural season in 2018.

“We are thrilled to announce Marc as the third head coach in LAFC history,” said John Thorrington, LAFC Co-President & General Manager. “Marc understands as well as anyone what the best version of LAFC looks like, grounded in ambition, intensity, and a collaborative culture.”

The Montreal native brings nearly two decades of coaching experience, having previously led the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2019 to 2021 and earned a 22-37-18 record during his tenure. His overall coaching record in North America stands at 146 wins, 118 losses, and 88 draws.

“I’m honored to step into the role of head coach at LAFC,” Dos Santos said. “This is a special club—you feel it the moment you step into the training facility or stadium…My focus now is to build on the strong foundation and culture already in place.”

Before his time in Major League Soccer, Dos Santos enjoyed a successful career in the North American Soccer League, winning Coach of the Year honors twice and leading the San Francisco Deltas to the 2017 NASL Championship.

LAFC Lead Managing Owner Bennett Rosenthal expressed confidence in Dos Santos’s ability to lead the team to new heights. “Marc has long been a part of LAFC’s amazing culture. Our expectations for this club have always been ambitious,” he stated.

As LAFC prepares for its ninth season in 2026, the club and its supporters are optimistic about the upcoming chapter under Dos Santos’s leadership.