Sports
LAFC Player Availability Report Ahead of Upcoming Match
AUSTIN, Texas (Aug. 16, 2025) – LAFC has released its Kaiser Permanente Player Status Report ahead of the upcoming match against FC Dallas. The report details which players will be available for selection.
No players are listed as questionable. However, four players have been declared out:
Maxime Chanot is sidelined due to a head injury, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is recovering from a right leg issue. Jeremy Ebobisse is out with a left leg injury, and Aaron Long is ruled out for the season with a left Achilles injury.
There are no suspensions or players on international duty, leaving LAFC to prepare its strategy without these key contributors.
Fans can watch the match on Apple TV and find radio coverage on local stations. LAFC looks to build momentum in its season as they tune up for the match on Saturday, Aug. 23.
