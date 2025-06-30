LAFC Roster Updates Ahead of Match Against Vancouver Whitecaps

LOS ANGELES, CA – LAFC is preparing for their upcoming match against the Vancouver Whitecaps this Sunday, June 29, at BMO Stadium. In the latest Kaiser Permanente Player Status Report, Hugo Lloris is listed as questionable due to an arm injury, while Maxime Chanot will miss the game with a head issue. There are currently no players suspended or on international duty.

Fans can watch the game via Apple TV, and radio coverage will be available on 101.1 HD3. LAFC looks to build on their strong home performance, having gone 10W-1L-1D in all competitions at BMO Stadium this year.

Head coach Steve Cherundolo expressed optimism about the team’s condition following their three-week break for the FIFA Club World Cup. “I think we all feel the travel a little bit…but after watching training today, it was great to see the players physically and mentally in a great spot,” he said.

Since their last MLS match, a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on June 8, LAFC played three international matches but did not look favorable, recording no wins. They now focus on regaining momentum against a strong Whitecaps team.

Vancouver, who currently stands in second place in the Western Conference, is also dealing with injury and player availability issues. Key players Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter are away on international duty with the U.S. Men's National Team.

“It’s an opponent we know pretty well,” said Cherundolo. “The pace of the game should be dictated by us.” He aims for LAFC to leverage their home advantage against the Caps, who suffered a recent home defeat to San Diego FC.

The match promises to be exciting as both teams vie for crucial points in the tight Western Conference. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.