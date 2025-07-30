Sports
LAFC Signs Canadian Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan
LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles FC has signed Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choinière on loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss Super League, effective through December 31, 2025.
Choinière, 26, from Montreal, is a member of the Canadian national team and has a strong background in Major League Soccer. He joined CF Montreal‘s youth academy in 2011 and made his professional debut with the team in 2018.
During his time with Montreal, Choinière recorded 120 appearances, contributing 11 goals and three assists. He was named to the MLS All-Star team in 2023 and 2024.
“Mathieu is a proven performer in our league whose experience, intelligence, and versatility in midfield will be a tremendous asset to our group,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to LAFC as we strengthen our roster in pursuit of more trophies.”
Choinière has also represented the Canadian national team, earning 17 caps, including multiple appearances in the recent Concacaf Gold Cup.
This move marks Choinière’s return to MLS after spending 11 months with Grasshopper Club Zürich, where he made 18 appearances.
With LAFC currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference, this acquisition aims to enhance the team’s chances of securing additional titles this season.
Recent Posts
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement