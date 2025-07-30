LAFC Signs Canadian Midfielder Mathieu Choinière on Loan

LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles FC has signed Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choinière on loan from Grasshopper Club Zürich of the Swiss Super League, effective through December 31, 2025.

Choinière, 26, from Montreal, is a member of the Canadian national team and has a strong background in Major League Soccer. He joined CF Montreal‘s youth academy in 2011 and made his professional debut with the team in 2018.

During his time with Montreal, Choinière recorded 120 appearances, contributing 11 goals and three assists. He was named to the MLS All-Star team in 2023 and 2024.

“Mathieu is a proven performer in our league whose experience, intelligence, and versatility in midfield will be a tremendous asset to our group,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to LAFC as we strengthen our roster in pursuit of more trophies.”

Choinière has also represented the Canadian national team, earning 17 caps, including multiple appearances in the recent Concacaf Gold Cup.

This move marks Choinière’s return to MLS after spending 11 months with Grasshopper Club Zürich, where he made 18 appearances.

With LAFC currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference, this acquisition aims to enhance the team’s chances of securing additional titles this season.